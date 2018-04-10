PR: ORS GROUP’s First Reservation Contract for Authorized Communities Proves an International Hit within Crypto Community — Nigeria Today

PR: ORS GROUP’s First Reservation Contract for Authorized Communities Proves an International Hit within Crypto Community

First Reservation Contract generates 2,500 ETH within a week

London — Since becoming live, ORS GROUP’s first Reservation Contract has successfully generated vast national interest, welcoming Italian entrepreneurs, developers and cryptocurrency enthusiasts to their rapidly expanding global network of authorized communities.

For over 20 years the company has delivered sophisticated software solutions using proprietary Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Big Data Analytics algorithms, saving its clients over $1 billion yearly. Their large international client base includes that of Fortune 2000 enterprises and encompasses industries within retail, energy, finance, and manufacturing. ORS GROUP now intends to share their wealth of algorithms on the Blockchain, and build upon their global community that is already approaching 8,000 members, and expeditiously continues to grow.

ORS GROUP’s innovative new concept of Hypersmart Contracts will provide the mechanism by which they will do this: connecting Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain together to make use of Big Data and powerful algorithms for turning businesses of all sizes highly competitive on a global scale.

President and Executive Chairman of ORS GROUP, Fabio Zoffi says, “We are creating a global community of like-minded developers, entrepreneurs and crypto enthusiasts, who want to embrace the new digital alphabet ‘ABC – A.I., Blockchain and Cryptocurrency’, to create and successfully run a business in almost every possible industry sector.”

The launch of Reservation Contracts marks an invitation to all people who share genuine interest in the project, and would benefit from buying the ORS utility token and from what the technology aims to achieve. Currently, communities authorized by the ORS GROUP are located in Italy, Korea, Turkey, and the majority of Russian-speaking countries, with attention now focused on generating interest from other relevant geographies. All of these communities are growing at a rapid pace: the token sale merely marks the beginning of ORS GROUP’s campaign. Once global presence has been established, it will start providing the tools and technologies that will empower individuals to create and run their own businesses efficiently, with the goal of empowering 1 billion (small) entrepreneurs by the year 2040.

Throughout the duration of a week of the first Reservation Contract token sales being launched, 2,500 Ethereum (ETH) were collected thanks to the work of ORS Ambassadors who believe in ORS GROUP’s vision and mission. Soon, additional Reservation Contracts are expected to be made available to communities reaching a maximum amount of members.

About ORS GROUP

Founded in Italy, now with global operations, the ORS GROUP is a software company with over 20 years of experience in delivering sophisticated A.I.-based optimization software solutions to a large international client base.

Their new product, the Hypersmart Contracts (“HSC”), aims to provide access to more than 1,000 proprietary algorithms and hundreds of software solutions to the Crypto Community and to established businesses. At ORS, we envision a planetary network of entrepreneurs and independent companies empowered by the new digital alphabet: ABC – Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Cryptocurrency.

