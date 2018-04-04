PR: Ubcoin Raises More Than $1 Million at Pre-Sale and Starts Main Token Sale Event — Nigeria Today

PR: Ubcoin Raises More Than $1 Million at Pre-Sale and Starts Main Token Sale Event

This is a paid press release, which contains forward looking statements, and should be treated as advertising or promotional material. Bitcoin.com does not endorse nor support this product/service. Bitcoin.com is not responsible for or liable for any content, accuracy or quality within the press release.

Ubcoin Market, a peer-to-peer ecosystem that would allow its users to become crypto investors by selling real goods and receiving cryptocurrency in exchange, announces the start of the main stage of its Token Sale.

The team behind the mobile payments app Ubank launches the Token Sale for its blockchain ecosystem called Ubcoin Market whose participants would be able to easily sell and buy real goods in exchange for cryptocurrency. The Token Sale is listed and favorably reviewed on foundico.com, icobazaar.com, and other platforms. During the Pre-Sale stage, the project has already raised more than $1 million.

Ubcoin Market bridges the gap between crypto and real worlds. On one hand, those who are not well-versed in blockchain will be able to become crypto investors in an easy and safe manner, and, on the other hand, experienced members of the decentralized universe will be empowered to spend their crypto wealth without converting it to fiat currencies.

Ubcoin Market offers a solution for two clear-cut and objective opportunities. The first opportunity stems from almost 2 billion digital citizens, many of whom are keenly interested in cryptocurrency but have their path to crypto investment hindered by technological and legal barriers: mining is expensive and changing fiat money to cryptocurrencies is a cumbersome process. The second issue is the one faced by more than 23 million cryptocurrency owners who are not able to easily spend their crypto investments due to restrictions imposed by governmental and financial organizations.

The Ethereum-powered platform will promote peer-to-peer interaction by cutting out the middleman; provide a completely legal marketplace by developing an AI technology for pre-screening seller postings for potential infringements of reason, morality, safety, and due care; and cultivate an open community by making the API available for adapting the platform for local needs and by engaging third-party providers as well.

Ubcoin Market will be integrated into Ubank — the leading mobile payments app in the Eastern Europe that has been pre-installed by Samsung and Fly on their smartphones.

After the Token Sale and the launch of the MVP in Russia and in the Eastern Europe, Ubcoin Market plans on unfolding a global expansion, starting from the Middle East and South Korea (2019 2Q), South and South-East Asia (2019 3Q) and Latin America (2019 4Q). For now, the platform is planning to target individual users, but in mid-2019 is going to start working with small and medium-sized businesses.

About Ubcoin Market

Ubcoin Market is a blockchain project developing a smart ecosystem for easily investing and exiting cryptocurrency by buying and selling goods and services. Ubcoin Market was founded by the same team that founded Ubank, the leading mobile payments app in Eastern Europe that has been working since 2009 and, as of today, has 2.5 million active users, more than 16 million downloads around the world, and has been pre-installed by Samsung and Fly. To learn more about the vision and the structure of the project visit its website and read is whitepaper.

Contact Email Address

[email protected] com

Supporting Link

https://ubcoin.io

This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Bitcoin.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

The post PR: Ubcoin Raises More Than $1 Million at Pre-Sale and Starts Main Token Sale Event appeared first on Bitcoin News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Bitcoin News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

