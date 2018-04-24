 Praise be: Ramaphosa receives poetic welcome aboard local flight - Eyewitness News — Nigeria Today
Praise be: Ramaphosa receives poetic welcome aboard local flight – Eyewitness News

Independent Online

Praise be: Ramaphosa receives poetic welcome aboard local flight
Eyewitness News
British Airways honoured the president by sending praise poet Lutendo Evans Mugagadeli, also known as 'Vendaboy Poet', to give him a warm welcome on board. President Cyril Ramaphosa with praise poet Lutendo Evans Mugagadeli. Picture: Supplied. Cyril
