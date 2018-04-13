 Prasa gets interim board, with former SABC board member as chair - Business Day — Nigeria Today
Prasa gets interim board, with former SABC board member as chair – Business Day

Prasa gets interim board, with former SABC board member as chair
Transport Minister Blade Nzimande has announced the appointment of an interim board for the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa). SABC board member, Khanyisile Kweyama, will chair the interim board, which is expected to be in place for 12 months. Former
