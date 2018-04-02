 Pre-wedding Photo Of A Medical Doctor Checking Out His Bride's "Nurse" Backside — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Pre-wedding Photo Of A Medical Doctor Checking Out His Bride’s "Nurse" Backside

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in Fashion, News | 0 comments

Nigerians are really creative when they want to be. This prospective couple really know how to get their groove on. I’m already imagining how their honey moon will be. Efe agayi enyakwa….lol

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The intending couple, a medical doctor and a nurse, had their pre-wedding shoot and this particular photo of them has gone viral. See more photos below.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.