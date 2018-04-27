 Pregnant lady Gets Confused of the Real Dad, After Sleeping With her Ex & Hubby Same time — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Pregnant lady Gets Confused of the Real Dad, After Sleeping With her Ex & Hubby Same time

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A Married lady is totally confused and frustrated after her Ex Boyfriend comes up to claim a baby which she believes is owned by her Current husband, in a Chat with SDZ the woman said she let her Ex banged her even tho she knew fully well that she was pregnant for her hubby, because she loved him, Now gbese don burst and she is totally worried of how to go about it. Although i couldn’t get the name of the lady, but take a read below!

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Source – Ebiwalisgossip

The post Pregnant lady Gets Confused of the Real Dad, After Sleeping With her Ex & Hubby Same time appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.