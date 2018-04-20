Premier League Being Too “Conservative” With VAR Decision- Arsene Wenger — Nigeria Today

Premier League Being Too “Conservative” With VAR Decision- Arsene Wenger

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has criticised the Premier League for being too conservative after it declined to implement both video assistant referees (VAR)

Premier League clubs voted against using VAR next season after the technology was trialled in cup games

Wenger previously called the decision on VAR “very bad”

“At the moment, I would say that the Premier League is very conservative in all its decision-making. You can see that with VAR and you see it as well with standing,” Wenger said. “The Premier League has been created by people who wanted to be in front of everybody else. Overall, I must say at the moment, we look a little more like we look first [at] what happens everywhere else, then if it goes, well we follow it.

“But it’s a bit more of a conservative approach. That’s the tendency, always, when you are successful — not to take many risks anymore and let’s continue like that.”

