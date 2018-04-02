 Premier League stats: How many more records can Manchester City break? - BBC Sport — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Premier League stats: How many more records can Manchester City break? – BBC Sport

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


BBC Sport

Premier League stats: How many more records can Manchester City break?
BBC Sport
Manchester City have broken several records already this season, but perhaps the most significant could be to come this weekend, when they face Manchester United. Victory over Everton on Saturday – their 27th league win of the campaign – means they
Jose Mourinho: Manchester United deserve to finish in second place and will fight for itThe Peoples Person

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.