 Premier League votes against using VAR next season - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Premier League votes against using VAR next season – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Premier League votes against using VAR next season
Vanguard
The Video Assistant Referee system (VAR) will not be used during the 2018/19 English Premier League season, officials announced Friday. VAR. Trials of VAR in English cup competitions this season have proved controversial and even though the technology
Premier League clubs vote against VARDaily Post Nigeria
No VAR for 2018/19 Premier league seasonThe Nation Newspaper
Top-flight clubs vote not to use VAR technology in Premier League next seasonBelfast Telegraph
Daily News & Analysis –Daily Star –Complete Sports Nigeria –Sports Illustrated
all 45 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.