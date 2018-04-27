PREMIERE: DJ Spinall X Kiss Daniel – Baba — Nigeria Today

PREMIERE: DJ Spinall X Kiss Daniel – Baba
Latest Pepsi Cola ambassador “DJ Spinall” follows up his well accepted collaboration with Star Boy Entertainment front man “Wizkid” with new Killertunes produced hit tune titled “Baba“. The song “Baba” is a collaborative effort with Fly Boy Inc finest “Kiss Daniel”. The song was mixed and mastered by STG. Listen and Enjoy! DOWNLOAD
