Prepare to fight: ‘Battlefield V’ could include a battle royale mode — Nigeria Today

Prepare to fight: ‘Battlefield V’ could include a battle royale mode
Battlefield V hasn’t even been announced by Electronic Arts yet, but a new report claims developer Dice has begun testing out a battle royale mode in the multiplayer shooter. We expect the game to be revealed in June.
