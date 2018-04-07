Presidency blasts Senator Goje for criticizing Buhari's N-Power, N-Build, others - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Presidency blasts Senator Goje for criticizing Buhari’s N-Power, N-Build, others – Daily Post Nigeria
Presidency blasts Senator Goje for criticizing Buhari's N-Power, N-Build, others
The Presidency, on Friday night, slammed Senator Danjuma Goje for saying he was yet to see any beneficiary of President Muhammadu Buhari's Social Investment Programmes (SIP). DAILY POST reports that Senator Goje criticised the SIP after Maryam Uwais …
