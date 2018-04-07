Presidency blasts Senator Goje for criticizing Buhari’s N-Power, N-Build, others — Nigeria Today

Presidency blasts Senator Goje for criticizing Buhari’s N-Power, N-Build, others

The Presidency, on Friday night, slammed Senator Danjuma Goje for saying he was yet to see any beneficiary of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Social Investment Programmes (SIP). DAILY POST reports that Senator Goje criticised the SIP after Maryam Uwais, an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, informed the National Assembly that the programme received between 2016 and […]

Presidency blasts Senator Goje for criticizing Buhari’s N-Power, N-Build, others

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

