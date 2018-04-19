Presidency clarifies Buhari’s comments on Nigerian youths — Nigeria Today

Presidency clarifies Buhari’s comments on Nigerian youths

The Presidency in a reaction to wide spread criticisms of comments made by President Muhammadu Buhari at the ongoing Commonwealth heads of government meeting in which he described youth in Nigeria as lazy and wanting to be spoon-fed said the president’s words were misconstrued.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina while making the clarification today in Abuja said there is no way President Buhari, who equally has biological children of his own in the youths age bracket, would pass a vote of no confidence on all youths.

According to Mr. Adesina, “President Buhari has always applauded and celebrated Nigerian youths who excel in different areas of endeavour, from sports, to academia, and other realms. And he will continue to do so, because he values the youths, and knows that they are the fulcrum on which the future of the country rests.

“Typical of their stock in trade, manipulators and twisters of statements of Mr President, who lie in wait to make mischief, interpreted the comment to mean that President Buhari had taken all Nigerian youths to the cleaners.

“But elementary English recognizes a wide gulf between “a lot of” and the word ‘all.’

“How can ‘a lot of them,’ suddenly transmogrify to mean ‘all of them?’ Mischievous and unconscionable!

“There is no way President Buhari, father of the Nigerian nation in every sense of the word, who equally has biological children of his own in the youths age bracket, pass a vote of no confidence on all youths. It can only exist in the imagination of those who play what the President has described as ‘irresponsible politics’ with everything,” he said.

