Presidency Consoles Kwara Govt Over Offa Attack — Nigeria Today

Presidency Consoles Kwara Govt Over Offa Attack

The presidency has sympathised with the families of victims, residents of Offa, and the government and people of Kwara State over Thursday’s violent robbery attack in the town. According to the Presidency, the Nigerian Police have arrested a number of suspects and deployed more personnel to the town to assist in investigations and shore up […]

