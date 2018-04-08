 Presidency Consoles Kwara Govt Over Offa Attack — Nigeria Today
Presidency Consoles Kwara Govt Over Offa Attack

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in Crime, News | 0 comments

The presidency has sympathised with the families of victims, residents of Offa, and the government and  people of Kwara State over Thursday’s violent robbery attack in the town. According to the Presidency, the Nigerian Police  have arrested a number of suspects and deployed more personnel to the town to assist in investigations and shore up […]

