Presidency denies Buhari promised to stay for one term — Nigeria Today

Presidency denies Buhari promised to stay for one term

The Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has said that his principal never pledged only one-term. Buhari, 75, had on Monday shortly before he left for London, declared his intention to run for presidential election in 2019. Adesina, speaking on Channels Television on Tuesday, said the president had declared […]

Presidency denies Buhari promised to stay for one term

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

