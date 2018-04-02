Presidency explains what Buhari’s amnesty offer to Boko Haram will do for Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Presidency explains what Buhari’s amnesty offer to Boko Haram will do for Nigeria

The Presidency has said the amnesty which President Muhammadu Buhari offered to repentant Boko Haram members will make them to be “useful to the nation”. Recall that Buhari, while receiving the released Dapchi schoolgirls on March 23, had offered unconditional amnesty to repentant Boko Haram terrorists. Buhari’s media aide, Garba Shehu, while addressing State House […]

Presidency explains what Buhari’s amnesty offer to Boko Haram will do for Nigeria

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

