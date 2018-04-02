Presidency explains what Buhari’s amnesty offer to Boko Haram will do for Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Presidency explains what Buhari’s amnesty offer to Boko Haram will do for Nigeria
The Presidency has said the amnesty which President Muhammadu Buhari offered to repentant Boko Haram members will make them to be “useful to the nation”. Recall that Buhari, while receiving the released Dapchi schoolgirls on March 23, had offered unconditional amnesty to repentant Boko Haram terrorists. Buhari’s media aide, Garba Shehu, while addressing State House […]
Presidency explains what Buhari’s amnesty offer to Boko Haram will do for Nigeria
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!