Presidency expresses ‘delight’ over court sending Senator Nwaoboshi to prison — Nigeria Today

Presidency expresses ‘delight’ over court sending Senator Nwaoboshi to prison

The presidency has reacted to the ruling of a Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, which remanded Senator representing Delta-North, Peter Nwaoboshi in prison over alleged fraud of N805m. President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie expressed delight at the news of Nwaoboshi’s incarceration. In a post via her Facebook wall, […]

Presidency expresses ‘delight’ over court sending Senator Nwaoboshi to prison

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

