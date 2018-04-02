 Presidency makes u-turn, backs Danjuma’s call for self-defence — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Presidency makes u-turn, backs Danjuma’s call for self-defence

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, yesterday backed calls by former Minister of Defence, Lieutenant General Theophilus Danjuma (Rtd) that Nigerians should defend themselves against the unending violence in some parts of the country. Shehu, who appeared as a guest on Channels Television’s political programme, Sunday […]

Presidency makes u-turn, backs Danjuma’s call for self-defence

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.