Presidency Reacts To Offa Bank Robbery Attack , After 2 Days — Nigeria Today

Presidency Reacts To Offa Bank Robbery Attack , After 2 Days

Posted on Apr 7, 2018 in News | 0 comments

We sympathize with the families of victims, residents of Offa, and the Government & people of Kwara State, on Thursday’s violent robbery attack. @PoliceNG have arrested a number of suspects & deployed extra personnel to the town, to assist in investigations and beef up security.

