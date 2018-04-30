Presidency: Trump More Beneficial to Nigeria Than Obama - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Presidency: Trump More Beneficial to Nigeria Than Obama – Information Nigeria



Information Nigeria Presidency: Trump More Beneficial to Nigeria Than Obama

Information Nigeria

The presidency yesterday compared Nigeria's relations with the United States of America under the Barack Obama and Donald Trump administrations, saying that unlike his predecessor who denied Nigeria deserved support in the fight against terrorism …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

