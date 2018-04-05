President Akufo-Addo swears in 5 Appeals Court Judges - Graphic Online — Nigeria Today

President Akufo-Addo swears in 5 Appeals Court Judges – Graphic Online
President Akufo-Addo swears in 5 Appeals Court Judges
Graphic Online
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has sworn into office 5 new Court of Appeals Judges, in fulfilment of Article 144(3) of the Constitution. The five Justices, three men and two women, who were sworn into office by President Akufo-Addo, upon the …
