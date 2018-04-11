President appoints 7 INEC RECs, rectors, others — Nigeria Today

President appoints 7 INEC RECs, rectors, others

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of seven Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) for the Independent National Electoral Commission, among other appointments into some agencies in the Ministries of Health, Information and Culture, Education as well as Power, Works, and Housing.

Director of Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Lawrence Ojabo, released the names of appointees in a statement, yesterday.

The new RECs are: Dr. Emmanuel Hart; Mohammed Ibrahim; Dr. Cyril Omorogbe; Dr. Uthman Ajidaba; Mr. Segun Agbaje; Baba Yusuf and Yahaya Bello.

Their appointments are for initial term of five years which will take effect from April 17. The new RECs would be inaugurated by the INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, at the commission’s headquarters.

In the Ministry of Health, Buhari appointed Dr. Abdulkareem Yusuf as the medical director of the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital Kaduna for an initial term of four years with effect from April 8.

He also renewed the appointment of Dr. Abubakar Musa as the medical director of the Federal Medical Centre, Nguru, Yobe State, for another term of four years, with effect from July 3, 2017.

The appointment of Dr. Abdullahi Ibrahim as medical director of Federal Medical Centre, Azare, Bauchi State, was also renewed for another four years; with effect from April 2.

Also, the appointment of Dr. Nasir Umar as medical director of National Obstetric Fistula Centre, Bauchi was renewed for four years with effect from April 8 while Dr. Iliasu Ahmed was appointed medical director of Federal Medical Centre, Owo, Ondo State, for an initial four years term, with effect from April 8.

The appointment of Dr. Aliyu El-Ladan as medical director of National Obstetric Fistula Centre, Katsina, was also renewed for four years with effect from April 8.

In the Ministry of Information and Culture, the president appointed Dr. Stella Oyedepo as the general manager of the National Theatre, Lagos, for an interim four years with effect from April 8. Ojabo said with the appointment, “Buhari has separated the leadership of the National Theatre from that of the National Troupe of Nigeria.” In the Ministry of Education, Dr. Baba Danjuma was appointed rector of Federal Polytechnic, Idah, Kogi State, for an initial term of four years, with effect from December 27, 2017 as well as Dr. Usman Kallamu as rector of Federal Polytechnic, Damaturu, Yobe State, for an initial four years, with effect from April 8.

Dr. Dayo Oladebeye was also appointed as rector of Federal Polytechnic, Ado Ekiti for an initial term of four years with effect from February 23; Sanusi Gumau was appointed rector of Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi for initial four years from February 23; and Prof. Tomunomi Abbey was appointed rector of Federal Polytechnic, Oil and Gas Bonny, Rivers State.

In the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, Buhari approved the appointment of Usman Mohammed as managing director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria for initial term of four years with effect from February 1.

The post President appoints 7 INEC RECs, rectors, others appeared first on The Sun News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

