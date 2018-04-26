President Buhari arrives Bauchi for two-day working visit — Nigeria Today

President Buhari arrives Bauchi for two-day working visit

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Bauchi State on a two-day working visit. The presidential plane touched down at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport, Bauchi at about 10:2am on Thursday. Buhari is expected to commission some projects especially roads and flag off the distribution of 500 tractors to farmers in the state during his […]

President Buhari arrives Bauchi for two-day working visit

