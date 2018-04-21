President Buhari felicitates with Emir of Ilorin, Sulu-Gambari, at 78 — Nigeria Today

President Buhari felicitates with Emir of Ilorin, Sulu-Gambari, at 78

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, on his 78th birthday, which is slated for April 22.President Buhari’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Saturday.

The President joined the indigenes of Kwara, the historic Ilorin Emirate and all associates of the Emir in celebrating the septuagenarian.He noted that the Emir’s reign on the throne had ushered in an era of peace, development and prosperity for his people.

The President commended the traditional ruler for his simple, disciplined and modern leadership style.

According to the President, the Emir’s leadership style has translated into remarkable development strides by promoting the values of good education, harmonious living, tolerance for divergence and the power of collective, progressive investments.

President Buhari re-affirmed that the Emir of Ilorin contributed tremendously to the development of Nigeria, starting out early as a lawyer and later a jurist, and regularly providing wise counsel to leaders.

He also noted that the traditional ruler had also continued to serve the nation dutifully whenever he was called on.

The President believes that the Emir of Ilorin’s love for learning and advocacy for good education in the country would always stand him out, especially his experience while serving as Chancellor to several Nigerian universities.

President Buhari prayed that the almighty God would grant the traditional ruler, who is also the Chairman of the Kwara State Council of Traditional Rulers, long life, good health and wisdom to keep serving the country.

