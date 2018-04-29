 President Buhari Glorifies Wars & He Is A Genocidal Beast - Femi Fani-Kayode — Nigeria Today
President Buhari Glorifies Wars & He Is A Genocidal Beast – Femi Fani-Kayode

The former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode in his recent tweet have taken a stronger position on what he perceive this administration is and whats its leader believes in.  The Senior Advocate of Nigeria have left no stone up turned regarding his stand on President Muhammadu Buhari and the entire APC administration.
Not even the threat of inciting talk or hate speech is enough to deter Chief Kayode from expressing his thought towards the incumbent government. 
In his recent tweet, he called president Buhari a god of war who promotes and glorifies war and also called him a genocidal beast and even said Obasanjo and is a saint compared to him. See tweet below…

