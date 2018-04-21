President Buhari heading Back to Nigeria after #CHOGM2018 — Nigeria Today

President Buhari heading Back to Nigeria after #CHOGM2018

President Muhammadu Buhari has left London today for Nigeria after attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting #CHOGM2018 and another meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May

This was revealed via the official Twitter account of the Presidency of Nigeria:

While the President was away, controversy broke over a video of him speaking at the Commonwealth Business Forum on Wednesday, where he said the Nigerian youth wants to “sit and do nothing”.

His comments have so far been met with heavy backlash.

