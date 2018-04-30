President Buhari is taking Important steps in the fight against corruption - Donald Trump — Nigeria Today

President Buhari is taking Important steps in the fight against corruption – Donald Trump

By Abel Udoekene

United States President, Donald Trump has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for taking important steps in the fight against corruption.

President Trump noted this during a joint press conference after a closed-door meeting with president Muhammadu Buhari.

President Trump said he had enormous respect for president Buhari and called him a real leader in the fight against terrorism.

“Today I’m honored to host President Buhari in the Rose Garden. Truly a pleasure. US values Nigeria’s role as a democratic leader in Afric he said

“President Buhari is taking important steps to fight corruption and improve the Nigerian business environment. He’s been a real leader in the fight against terrorism. Nigeria is leading regional efforts against Boko Haram, and ISIS in West Africa

“We’re helping Nigeria by facilitating intelligence cooperation and providing military training and equipment. We recently sold Nigeria 12 Super Tucano aircraft in the first-ever sale of American military equipment to Nigeria. Nigeria is a valued partner and a good friend.” he added.

President Buhari on the other hand noted that US president Trump deserves a great deal of credit for his statesmanly role in transforming so dramatically the course of events in the Korean Peninsula. He disclosed that he discussed Security, trade, human rights and the humanitarian crisis in Nigeria with President Trump and maintained that Nigeria and the US share a long relationship and strategic partnership.

“President Trump deserves a great deal of credit for his statesmanly role in transforming so dramatically the course of events in the Korean Peninsula” he said.

“President Trump and I discussed Security, trade, human rights and the humanitarian crisis in Nigeria

“It has been a pleasure and honor to visit Washington DC at the kind invitation of President Trump. Nigeria and the US share a long relationship and strategic partnership” he aded

