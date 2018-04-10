 President Buhari makes 23 new appointments [See list] — Nigeria Today
President Buhari makes 23 new appointments [See list]

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, approved the appointment of chief executive officers of agencies in the Federal Ministries. The Ministries include: Health, Information and Culture, Education, Power, Works, and Housing, and Resident Electoral Commissioners in the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC. President Buhari mandated the new appointees to “reinvigorate the agencies in the delivery of […]

