President Buhari meets APC Governors in Aso Rock — Nigeria Today

President Buhari meets APC Governors in Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met behind closed door with governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) at the Presidential villa, Abuja. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reliably gathered that the meeting would discuss national issues including the forthcoming APC’s national convention slated for May 14 in Abuja. Already the leadership of the party has written the Independent National Electoral Commission to intimate it of plans to hold congresses and convention across the country.

