President Buhari Meets With Archbishop Of Canterbury During UK Trip — Nigeria Today

President Buhari Meets With Archbishop Of Canterbury During UK Trip

President Muhammadu Buhari met with the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby on Wednesday during his visit to the United Kingdom.

President Buhari on his visit to the respected Archbishop was accompanied by the High Commission of Nigeria to United Kingdom, George Adesola Oguntade, the Secretary General Worldwide of Anglican Communion Archbishop, Josiah Idowu-Fearon, among others.

Archbishop Welby is the most Senior Bishop in the Church of England.

The President left the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Monday for London after the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership.

During his visit to the United Kingdom, Buhari is expected to hold discussions on Nigeria – British relations with Prime Minister Theresa May prior to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings scheduled for 18th to 20th April, 2018.

