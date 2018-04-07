President Buhari pledges continuous support to universities — Nigeria Today

President Buhari pledges continuous support to universities

Kano – President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday in Kano pledged continuous support to universities to enable them produce the needed skilled manpower for national development.

Buhari made the pledge at the 34th convocation ceremony of Bayero University Kano (BUK) held at the permanent site of the university.

Buhari, who was represented by the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, Prof Abubakar Rasheed, said the Federal Government would continue to support universities with necessary funds to enable them provide quality education in the country.

He said the support was also necessary for the universities to discharge their mandate of conducting research and teaching for the development of the country.

“My administration will continue to accord universities the necessary support and cooperation, because only education can instigate rapid development of our country.

“So for us to attain rapid development, education remains our hope,” Buhari said.

He said the Federal Government would continue to monitor development in the universities with a view to ensuring accountability and prudent management of their resources.

Buhari said his administration would remain firmly resolute on pledges made to Nigerians on three major areas – fighting corruption, tackling insecurity and providing employment opportunities to the youths.

He said the government would continue to tackle the challenges bedeviling the country, and commended Nigerians for their patience and prayers for the success of his administration.

Earlier, Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof Muhammad Yahuza said no fewer than 7, 657 graduates were awarded various degrees and postgraduate diplomas after successfully completing their studies.

He said of the figure, 5,098 had first degrees, and 2 559 graduated with higher degrees and postgraduate diplomas.

According to him, 76 of those that graduated had first class, 70 received PhD degree, 1, 883 received Masters degree while 656 had postgraduate diplomas.

He urged the graduates to be worthy ambassadors of the university wherever they found themselves by striving to embody its core values of humility, sacrifice, discipline, commitment, tolerance and respect. (NAN)

The post President Buhari pledges continuous support to universities appeared first on Vanguard News.

