 President Buhari presides over FEC — Nigeria Today
President Buhari presides over FEC

Posted on Apr 25, 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding over Wednesday’s meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Newsmen report that the meeting, which commenced at 11.a.m. is being attended by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha.

From left: Head of Service, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita; Chief of Staff, Alhaji Abba Kyari; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and President Muhammadu Buhari at the Federal Executive Council Meeting in Abuja on Wednesday

