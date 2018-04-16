President Buhari to grant Gov. Ayade’s industrial park EPZ status – Jime — Nigeria Today

President Buhari to grant Gov. Ayade’s industrial park EPZ status – Jime
The Managing Director, Nigeria Export Processing Zone Authority, NEPZA, Emmanuel Jime, has described the Governor Ben Ayade’s Industrial park in Cross River as the best to be conceived by any state government in the country. Jime stated this in Calabar, the Cross River capital, after he alongside members of the management team embarked on an […]
