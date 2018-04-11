 President Buhari’s declaration for second term: Matters arising — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

President Buhari’s declaration for second term: Matters arising

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in Opinion | 0 comments

By Mike Ozehkome THE DECLARATION After waiting for so long to declare his ambition for a second term, perhaps, waiting for Allah’s permission, or for the “Nigerian people” to “push” and “plead with him” to run, PMB has finally declared for the 2019 Presidency. Only political or information neophytes would have doubted that PMB would certainly seek reelection. I had predicted, nay written about this, more than six months ago, using his now, famous “body language”.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.