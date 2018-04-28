President Lungu re-launches ' make Zambia clean, green and health campaign ' - Lusaka Times — Nigeria Today

President Lungu re-launches ‘ make Zambia clean, green and health campaign ‘ – Lusaka Times
|
Lusaka Times
|
President Lungu re-launches ' make Zambia clean, green and health campaign '
Lusaka Times
President Edgar Lungu with Lusaka Province Minister,Bowman Lusambo(r) and Minister of Local Government,Vincent Mwale(m) at the re-launch keep Zambia clean Campaign at Soweto market. President Edgar Lungu has relaunched the make Zambia clean, green and …
It's here, it's law!
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!