 President Trump and Germany's Merkel hold press conference - CNN — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

President Trump and Germany’s Merkel hold press conference – CNN

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in World | 0 comments


CNN

President Trump and Germany's Merkel hold press conference
CNN
Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel meet in the Oval Office of the White House.Photo by Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images. President Trump is set to hold a press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel this afternoon. Here are some
Showing warmth, Merkel and Trump meet over Iran and tradeReuters
Trump welcomes Angela Merkel, hailing 'great relationship'BBC News
Trump hosts 'extraordinary woman' Merkel for White House talksYahoo News
U.S. News & World Report –Financial Times –New York Times –Washington Post
all 239 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.