President Trump to host Buhari - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

President Donald Trump will host his Nigerian counterpart, Muhammadu Buhari in Washington on April 30. The meeting will focus on “fighting terrorism” and “promoting economic growth”. This was part of a statement from the White House on Sunday. The …
