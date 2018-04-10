 President Trump’s favourite adviser resigns — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

President Trump’s favourite adviser resigns

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in World | 0 comments

Donald Trump’s White House was hit with a fresh resignation Tuesday as his top homeland security advisor, Tom Bossert — once a presidential favourite — announced his departure from the West Wing. “The president is grateful for Tom’s commitment to the safety and security of our great country,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said […]

The post President Trump’s favourite adviser resigns appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.