President Trump’s favourite adviser resigns — Nigeria Today

President Trump’s favourite adviser resigns

Donald Trump’s White House was hit with a fresh resignation Tuesday as his top homeland security advisor, Tom Bossert — once a presidential favourite — announced his departure from the West Wing. “The president is grateful for Tom’s commitment to the safety and security of our great country,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said […]

