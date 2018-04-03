Presidential Aspirant, Sowore Welcomed By Massive Crowd As He Arrives Nigeria (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Presidential Aspirant, Sowore Welcomed By Massive Crowd As He Arrives Nigeria (Photos)
Sahara Reporters boss Omoyele Sowore who recently revealed his intention to run for president in 2019 on Tuesday arrived Nigeria and was received amidst massive crowd cheering him. See photos
