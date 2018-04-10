Presidential Committee on North-East speaks on TY Danjuma’s ‘resignation’ — Nigeria Today

Presidential Committee on North-East speaks on TY Danjuma’s ‘resignation’

The Presidential Committee on North-East Initiative, PCNI, has debunked reports making the rounds that its chairman, Lieut.-Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (retd.) has resigned. Head of Media and Communications of the Committee, Alkasim Abdulkadir, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday. Recall that Danjuma, a former chief of army staff, recently accused the armed […]

