Presidential declaration: Wike urges youths to vote out APC — Nigeria Today

Presidential declaration: Wike urges youths to vote out APC

Rivers State Governor,

Nyesom Wike, said Nigerian

youths have a responsibility to

vote out the All Progressives

Congress, APC, in 2019.

This is as the Nigeria Automobile

Technicians Association, Rivers

State branch, endorsed Governor

Wike for a second term, citing his

performance as the reason behind

their decision.

Speaking during a solidarity

visit yesterday at the Government

House, Port Harcourt, Governor

Wike said the federal government

has no plan for the future of

the country, hence they have

destroyed all viable sectors.

“A government that has no plan

for the people, does not think of

their welfare and security, goes

ahead to say that the youths are

lazy.

“Having collapsed the country,

they want to blame it on others.

Things were not like this before

they worsened the situation. I

am happy that we now know our

mistakes and we are not going to

continue with it in 2019”.

The governor said contrary

to the presidential declaration,

Nigerian youths are not lazy.

“I know that our youths are not

lazy. The only power we have is

our Permanent Voter Card, PVC.

If you don’t have your PVC, then

you are lazy. We must use it to

chase away this lazy party out of

Nigeria,” Wike said.

Governor Wike said his

administration has a deliberate

policy to grow the state’s economy

and empower the youths.

“Members of Nigeria

Automobile Technicians

Association, Rivers State Branch,

will benefit from the monthly

N200 million interest free loan

set aside by the government. The

funds will be released to different

traders and young entrepreneurs

on a phased basis.

“Once you get the loan, apply it

to your businesses and trades to

grow the state’s economy. I also

plead with you to work with the

state government to ensure that

your members don’t ply your

trade on the main road.”

On national security, Governor

Wike stated that the federal

government should be held

responsible for the unbridled

killing of innocent Nigerians

across the country.

“It is responsible for the

bloodshed in the country. This is

a party that believes in sucking

blood. If the party does not believe

in sucking blood, they would

have checked the shedding of

innocent blood,” he said.

Earlier, Chairman of the

association, Comrade Stanley

Amadi, announced the

endorsement of Governor Wike

for a second term.

He said 20,000 mechanics

working in Rivers State will work

hard to ensure that Governor

Wike emerges victorious at the

polls.

He said the endorsement is to

allow him complete all ongoing

projects and consolidate on the

gains of his first term.

Highpoint of the occasion was

the decoration of the governor

as a grand patron of the Nigeria

Automobile Technicians

Association, Rivers State branch

