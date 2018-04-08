Presidential Villa roundup for April 1 to April 7, 2018 - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Presidential Villa roundup for April 1 to April 7, 2018 – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Presidential Villa roundup for April 1 to April 7, 2018
Vanguard
Activities at the Presidential Villa started on Monday, April 2, with President Muhammadu Buhari paying tribute to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. The President in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, described …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!