Pretty wife of King of Swaziland commits suicide by overdosing on drugs. (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Pretty wife of King of Swaziland commits suicide by overdosing on drugs. (Photos)

One of the wives of popular South African monarch, the King of Swaziland, has reportedly committed suicide by overdosing on drugs – it’s been reported that Senteni Masango, the eight wife of Africa’s last absolute monarch, Swaziland’s King Mswati III, has died after committing suicide.

According to Citizen, she was found dead in the early hours of Friday morning, April 6, not up to a week after the burial of her sister, Nombuso Masango.

According to reports, Senteni overdosed on about 40 amytriptyline capsules – Amitriptyline, which is sold under the brand name Elavil, among others, is a medicine primarily used to treat a number of mental illnesses. This includes major depressive disorder and lack of attention disorder.

Sources closer to her have revealed how unhappy she was with the abuse within the royal household. It was alleged that the king ordered to ensure that she neither attends her late sister’s memorial service nor funeral.

Until her death, she allegedly lived alone for over three years in a big mansion with not a single visit from the king.

King Mswati last year officially unveiled a new bride, Siphelele Mashwama, the 19-year-old daughter of a Swaziland Cabinet minister, Jabulile Mashwama.

She became his fourteenth wife, though some have left him. Further reports claim he now has 15 wives.

King Mswati was born Makhosetive Dlamini, which means “King of Nations”. When Mswati’s father, King Sobhuza II died, Mswati was only 14 years old.

Because he was still attending school at this time, two of his father’s queens (Queen Dzeliwe Shongwe, and Queen Ntombi Tfwala) stepped in as regent until Mswati could take the throne.

Leave a Comment…

comments

The post Pretty wife of King of Swaziland commits suicide by overdosing on drugs. (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

