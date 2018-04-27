Prince Album of Previously Unreleased Material Coming in September (EXCLUSIVE) - NEWSTAGE — Nigeria Today

Prince Album of Previously Unreleased Material Coming in September (EXCLUSIVE) – NEWSTAGE
|
NEWSTAGE
|
Prince Album of Previously Unreleased Material Coming in September (EXCLUSIVE)
NEWSTAGE
Last week, two days before the second anniversary of Prince's death, his estate released a bounty of new stuff celebrating his work and his relationship with his fans: Not only the previously unreleased — and largely unheard — original version of …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!