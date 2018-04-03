 Prince Philip admitted to hospital for planned surgery — Nigeria Today
Prince Philip admitted to hospital for planned surgery

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in World | 0 comments

Prince Philip, the 96-year-old husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, has been admitted to a London hospital, a royal spokesman said in a statement Tuesday. The Duke of Edinburgh will undergo planned surgery on his hip at King Edward VII Hospital on Wednesday. On Sunday, the Duke was absent from an Easter service attended by […]

