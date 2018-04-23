 Prince William and Kate give us First Look at new Royal Baby — Nigeria Today
Prince William and Kate give us First Look at new Royal Baby

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate have given the world the first look at the new royal baby.

The couple had their third child Monday afternoon, after the Kensington Palace announced that Kate was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital, going into labour in the morning.

A crowd had waited outside the hospital waiting to welcome the boy who is now fifth in line to the throne.

See photos of the baby and his parents below:

LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 23: The newborn son of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge as they depart the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital on April 23, 2018 in London, England. The Duchess safely delivered a boy at 11:01 am, weighing 8lbs 7oz, who will be fifth in line to the throne. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 23: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge depart the Lindo Wing with their newborn son at St Mary's Hospital on April 23, 2018 in London, England. The Duchess safely delivered a boy at 11:01 am, weighing 8lbs 7oz, who will be fifth in line to the throne. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 23: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge depart the Lindo Wing with their newborn son at St Mary’s Hospital on April 23, 2018 in London, England. The Duchess safely delivered a boy at 11:01 am, weighing 8lbs 7oz, who will be fifth in line to the throne. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 23: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge depart the Lindo Wing with their newborn son at St Mary’s Hospital on April 23, 2018 in London, England. The Duchess safely delivered a boy at 11:01 am, weighing 8lbs 7oz, who will be fifth in line to the throne. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 23: The newborn son of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge as they depart the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital on April 23, 2018 in London, England. The Duchess safely delivered a boy at 11:01 am, weighing 8lbs 7oz, who will be fifth in line to the throne. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The post Prince William and Kate give us First Look at new Royal Baby appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

