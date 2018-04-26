 Prince William To Be His Brother’s Best Man — Nigeria Today
Prince William To Be His Brother’s Best Man

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in News, World | 0 comments

Britain’s Prince William was asked by Prince Harry, his brother, to do him the honor of being his best man for his wedding with the former American actress Meghan Markle next month, Kensington Palace announced Thursday. “Prince Harry has asked his brother the Duke of Cambridge to be his best man at his wedding to […]

