 Prince's family have filed a lawsuit against the hospital that treated his first opioid overdose - NZCity — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Prince’s family have filed a lawsuit against the hospital that treated his first opioid overdose – NZCity

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Prince's family have filed a lawsuit against the hospital that treated his first opioid overdose
NZCity
But on Monday, the late star's family took legal action against Trinity Medical Centre, the Illinois hospital that treated the singer for an opioid overdose the week before his fatal incident. According to the New York Times newspaper, Prince's family

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.