Principal laments lack of teachers as school gets science laboratory — Nigeria Today

Principal laments lack of teachers as school gets science laboratory

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

JOS- IN order to encourage science education in secondary schools, a group of five oil-based companies in the Agbami Field have built, equipped and handed over a science laboratory to Government Secondary School, Shendam, Plateau State with a charge that the project be put to maximum use for the good of the students and the society.

But principal of the school, Mrs. Mary Yilzem who alongside principal officers in the state education sub-sector received the structure and equipment lamented that there are no qualified personnel to put the facility to effective use and requested that qualified teachers in science and other related subjects be posted to the school.

The companies which include Petrobras, Star Deepwater Petroleum Ltd (a Chevron Company), Famfa Oil Ltd, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC and Statoil Nigeria Ltd had in March, 2017 commenced the project and having completed it, handed it over to the State Government.

Speaking at the event, Director, Star Deepwater, Richard Kennedy represented by the company’s Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, Michael Kabi, the Managing Director, Petrobras, represented by Mrs. Meg Irozuru and Tobi Omiwade from Famfa Oil tasked the benefiting school to give their all in promoting science education.

According to Kennedy, “The event represents the commitment of the Agbami parties in supporting government efforts in improving the quality of education in Nigeria. The science laboratory is expected to have a huge impact on the students because it will provide the teachers and the students with up-to-date science laboratory equipment for easy teaching and learning of the sciences in the school.”

Also speaking, Irozuru stated, “The effort would build capacity in our children for the challenges of tomorrow and help to build leaders of tomorrow. I encourage you to make good use of the facility as your way of contributing to the sustainability of efforts like this.”

Omiwade of Famfa Oil, added: “The effort is to contribute to the development of education, we urge you to make very good use of the laboratory.”

Receiving the facility on behalf of Governor Simon Lalong, the Commissioner for Education (Primary/Secondary), Jude Dakur, commended the gesture and appealed to the teachers and students to safeguard the laboratory complex while the Commissioner for Science and Technology, Dan Manjang promised to look into the issue of non-availability of qualified teachers in the school as raised by the principal.

The post Principal laments lack of teachers as school gets science laboratory appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

